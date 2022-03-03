Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

