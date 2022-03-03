Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.12.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
