Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Celsius by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

