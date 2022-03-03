Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.08. The firm has a market cap of C$39.93 billion and a PE ratio of 74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.