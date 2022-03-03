Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.38. The company had a trading volume of 249,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

