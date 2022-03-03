Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Talos Energy by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 287,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

