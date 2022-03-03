Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,982 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AEG opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

