Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 23,499 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

