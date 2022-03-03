Centiva Capital LP Takes $63,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

