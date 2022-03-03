Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $263.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

