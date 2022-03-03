Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $97.94 million and $1.24 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,019,571 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

