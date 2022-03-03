Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $970.36

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.36 ($13.02) and traded as low as GBX 640.50 ($8.59). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 646.50 ($8.67), with a volume of 2,160,676 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 712.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 965.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

