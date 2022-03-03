Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Strong Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 8,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 510,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 377,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

