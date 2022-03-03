Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46.

