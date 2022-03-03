Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of WPM opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

