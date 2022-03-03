Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

