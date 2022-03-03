Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Quidel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.83 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

