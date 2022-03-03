Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

