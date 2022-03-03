Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

NYSE:SWK opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.