Cetera Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth $558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

