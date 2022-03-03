Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

