Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

