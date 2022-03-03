Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

MMP opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.