Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,843 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 650.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

