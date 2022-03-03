Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average of $237.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

