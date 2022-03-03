Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,078 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

