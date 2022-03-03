ChainX (PCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003357 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $17.74 million and $1.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,436,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

