Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 83.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

