Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 16,990 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,590 shares of company stock valued at $175,172 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

