Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.92.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LNG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
