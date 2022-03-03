Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.27. 171,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The firm has a market cap of $373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

