Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

