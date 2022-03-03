Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 246,289 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,289 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $38,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.17. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

