Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878,854 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $16,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.11. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

