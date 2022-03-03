Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
Shares of CHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 3,171,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
