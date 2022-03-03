Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 3,171,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

