Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 5,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $587.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.97, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.