Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.64. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.