Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.64. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

