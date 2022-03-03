CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.48 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.74. 20,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

