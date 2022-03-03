CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $287.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $287,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

