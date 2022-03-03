CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 943,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,145,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

