CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24,250 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 7,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

