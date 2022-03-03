CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. 383,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.