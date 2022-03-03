CIBC Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.12.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.61. 1,006,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,032. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$22.21 and a twelve month high of C$53.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at C$346,223,997.93. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

