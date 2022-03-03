CIBC Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

Shares of NPI opened at C$41.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.96. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 108.25. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.99%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

