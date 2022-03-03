CIBC Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.83.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$56.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

