CIBC Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$5.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.50.

SOT.UN opened at C$5.03 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

