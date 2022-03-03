Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $256.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.26.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cigna stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,364. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

