Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIFR stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

