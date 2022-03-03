CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE CIR opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

