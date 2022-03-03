ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT remained flat at $$8.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.08. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

