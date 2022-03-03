Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CWAN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 15,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,672. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

